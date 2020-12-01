COURT: Truck driver charged over fatal Tinana crash
A TRUCK driver has appeared in court over a crash that claimed the life of a Maryborough woman earlier this year.
Steven Andrew Roy Briggs, 52, was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and drug driving.
The crash happened near the Puma petrol station at Tinana on August 18.
The 72-year-old Maryborough woman died in the sedan died at the scene.
Mr Briggs did not appear during the brief mention.
The matter was adjourned for committal mention on February 8.