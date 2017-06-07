COURT: Two fined for shoplifting from Tinana business

Two people have been fined for shoplifting from a Tinana business.

A MAN was fortunate to avoid jail after he and a co-accused faced court for stealing from a Tinana business.

Benjamin Edward Haines and Jay-Dee Schultz appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week, each facing a charge of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

The court heard Haines stuffed a bottle of drain cleaner down his pants at Tinana Foodworks while Schultz stole bandaids and garbage bags.

CCTV footage was recorded of the two and police soon caught up with them.

The court heard both had a history of stealing offences and Haines had a three month suspended sentence hanging over him from a previous matter.

However as he was charged with the lesser offence of unauthorised dealing with shop goods instead of stealing, magistrate John Smith could not sentence Haines to serve time in prison.

Representing himself in court, Haines said he knew he had a problem and he was taking steps to address his issues.

"It's an easy problem to solve - don't steal other people's property," Mr Smith said.

"Just leave other people's property alone.

"What do you think, that it's a big joke?"

Mr Smith said Haines should have been dealt with for the suspended sentence and ordered that any future offending by Haines of a like nature should result in a stealing charge.

Schultz was fined $550 and ordered to pay $3 in compensation to Tinana Foodworks, while Haines also received a $550 fine and was ordered to pay $12.67 in compensation.