Wallet-snatch accused denied bail

A WOMAN has been denied bail after she allegedly snatched a wallet from an elderly man at a Urangan hotel on Thursday.



Natasha Effie Blair, 33, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday charged with one count of robbery.



The court heard Blair was on bail in relation to other charges.



Defence lawyer Penny McCreery said the alleged theft was "not financially motivated".



"No money was taken from the wallet," she said.



Ms McCreery said it was a case of mistaken identity and Ms Blair thought the 88-year-old man was someone she knew.



She said if Ms Blair was allowed bail, she would be willing to report to police every day.



Magistrate John Smith said Ms Blair was an unacceptable risk of committing offences and denied bail, setting down a committal mention for August 21.



Ms Blair's co-accused Graeme John Chick appeared in court next and was was also denied bail.



The court heard he was charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing pipes or utensils and breaching bail conditions by having contact with Ms Blair.



Ms Creery also applied for bail on behalf of Mr Chick.



She said her client was on a disability pension and was on medication because of mental illness.



Ms McCreery said Ms Blair had arrived at his home unexpectedly and he had not instigated contact.



But Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said Mr Chick had further involved himself by picking Ms Blair up in a vehicle outside the hotel in the moments after the alleged wallet snatching.



Mr Smith said Mr Chick was an unacceptable risk of failing to comply with bail conditions.



The case was adjourned until July 31.

