COURT: Warrant issued for woman who failed to appear

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a woman who failed to appear before Maryborough Magistrates Court.



Sharen Anne Rowland was due to appear before the court on one charge of common assault last week.



Defence lawyer Travis George said Ms Rowland had physical and intellectual incapacities and was unable to physically attend court.



He said the hospital where Ms Rowland was currently being assisted had conferencing facilities that might assist with her appearing.



Magistrate John Smith issued a warrant for the arrest of Ms Rowland and said she had the option of surrendering to police.



