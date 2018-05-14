COURT: Woman breaks foot after pushed down stairs by partner

A FRASER Coast man, who pushed his partner down a staircase causing her foot to break, has avoided jail.

Jeffrey Norman Wood, 58, faced Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week and pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge described the crime, which happened earlier this year, as a "serious act of violence."

The court heard the pair had been drinking "in excess" when Wood stood at the top of the staircase blocking the woman from entering the house.

First, he called her names including "whore" and "slut" before punching her in the face.

Wood then shoved the woman in the chest which caused her to fall down the stairs..

Her foot broke during the fall and she suffered bruising to her body.

Defence lawyer Lesley Powell said "alcohol played a large part in the event."

"It's no excuse, but to explain the environment," Ms Powell said.

"He realises it's a serious matter."

The victim, who was currently Wood's carer as he suffers from a physical disability, was in the courtroom during proceedings.

Wood got a taste of custody with Mr Guttridge postponed the sentencing for several hours so he could decide whether Wood should serve actual jail time.

He was sentenced to 15-months jail, immediately released on parole.