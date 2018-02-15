COURT: Woman doctors shops, gives away hundreds of tablets

A HERVEY Bay woman was busted giving away hundreds of prescription pills after shopping around local doctors.

Hervey Bay District Court heard Paula Ann Finucan gave away about 325 valium tablets and "at least" 15 diazepam tablets to the same two people over a six-month period.

The 51 year old of Urangan, who has a lengthy criminal history including a stint in jail, breathed a loud sigh of relief on Wednesday after Judge John Robertson told her he wouldn't be sending her back behind bars.

She pleaded guilty to 12 counts of supplying a drug.

Crown prosecutor Ryder Reid said Finucan had visited a number of medical practices to obtain prescriptions.

She would then contact her "customers" letting them know she had a supply.

All of her supplying went to one couple, and it was unknown whether she received money in return for the tablets.

Her unlawful activity was discovered when police looked through her phone over a separate matter.

Police searched her house in August last year and found more prescription medication.

She was sentenced to six-months imprisonment, immediately released on parole.

The Urangan woman, who has a Queensland and New South Wales criminal history, was most recently sentenced to six-months imprisonment, again with immediate parole, in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in October last year over the misuse of a stolen credit card. She went to jail in 2001 for fraud, serving 15 months of a four-year sentence.