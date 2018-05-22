COURT: Woman 'snapped' during tomahawk incident

A WOMAN who picked up a tomahawk and stood outside her neighbour's home during an ongoing dispute had simply "snapped" after a month of ongoing abuse, a court has heard.



Celina Harmony Paas, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of going armed so as to cause fear when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday.



Police prosecutor Michael Quirk said the incident happened on April 24 when remarks were made toward the defendant as she walked by a nearby home.



The court heard Paas collected the tomahawk from her yard and returned to the address. Police attended the scene and seized the tomahawk, the court was told.



Sgt Quirk said Paas showed remorse during an interview with police and had also written an apology letter in regards to the incident.



Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said Paas was "ultimately at her wit's end" when she picked up the tomahawk and walked to her neighbour's home.



He said she was in the process of trying to start her own business, had a lengthy employment history and was supported by her partner in court.



Paas was also receiving a support pension for mental health issues, Mr Riedel said.



He said every day Paas walked by the home she was subject to abuse and that had gone on for about a month.



Paas herself had contacted police in regards to the behaviour of her neighbours, Mr Riedel said.



"Police told her to keep reporting it," he said.



"She snapped."



Mr Riedel said the neighbours were leaving the area and the likelihood of the situation being repeated was minimal.



"She had no intention of using the axe," he said.



"She has expressed remorse."



Magistrate John Smith said it was a very serious offence.



"This type of offence usually demands imprisonment," he said.



"We can't have people wandering around with tomahawks and other weapons."



Mr Smith sentenced Paas to three months in prison, wholly suspended with an operational period of two years, warning her that committing any offence punishable by imprisonment could see her serve that time in jail.

