COURT: Young mum on theft charges denied bail

AN ACCUSED accomplice in a series of break-ins, where more than $30,000 worth of property was stolen, will spend time in custody after her bail was revoked in Maryborough Magistrates Court.



Zoe Maree Hatch, 26, appeared in court yesterday facing charges related to the break-ins around the Tinana area last month, including RV home-base.



In addition to those charges, the Bauple woman was also facing one charge of breaching her bail conditions after she failed to report to Maryborough Police Station.

Zoe Maree Hatch leaving Maryborough Court after being released on bail. Carlie Walker





During her previous court appearance, Ms Hatch was allowed out on bail but had conditions in place, including reporting to the police station every Tuesday.



The court heard Ms Hatch appeared in court on April 10 and failed to report on April 17 because she had been in Brisbane.



She had attempted to make contact with police, stopping at the Gympie Police Station and contacting her arresting officer, the court was told.



The court heard Ms Hatch was seeking a variation to her current reporting conditions, asking that she report at Beerwah Police Station so she could stay at her mother's home with her two children.



However Magistrate John Smith said Ms Hatch had failed to turn up in accordance with the undertaking.

Young mum Zoe Hatch has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court. Contributed





"These are serious offences and if she doesn't realise it she will certainly realise it before the end of today," Mr Smith said.



Ms Hatch's bail was revoked and she was remanded in custody until her next court appearance on May 29.

