Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Courthouse escapee faces court on raft of extra charges

Jessica Cook
7th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN, who was sentenced earlier this week for his dramatic escape from the dock in the Hervey Bay courthouse last year, has returned to court.

Corey John Roberts was sentenced in Hervey Bay District Court on Tuesday to nine months in jail for escaping lawful custody

Two days later, was back in court for seven related charges.

He pleaded guilty to all charges including obstructing a police officer and unlicensed driving.

Magistrate Steven Guthridge said had these matters been able to be transferred to the higher court it would not have made any difference to the sentence.

"It would be improper in my view to impose any further penalty," he said.

He was convicted not further punished and is eligible for parole.

More Stories

districtcourt escape fccourt fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family farewell newlywed who vanished at sea

        Premium Content Family farewell newlywed who vanished at sea

        News Three months after his mysterious disappearance, Paul Brazier has been farewelled at a funeral service. He was remembered as a “remarkable son, boy and man”.

        • 7th Aug 2020 4:24 PM
        Roadworks project worth $4 million to begin in Bay

        Premium Content Roadworks project worth $4 million to begin in Bay

        Council News The council has pledged to replace trees removed

        Man brutalises woman after threesome sex request

        Premium Content Man brutalises woman after threesome sex request

        Crime Rosario Amamto sentenced to jail for assaults