Courthouse escapee faces court on raft of extra charges

A MAN, who was sentenced earlier this week for his dramatic escape from the dock in the Hervey Bay courthouse last year, has returned to court.

Corey John Roberts was sentenced in Hervey Bay District Court on Tuesday to nine months in jail for escaping lawful custody

Two days later, was back in court for seven related charges.

He pleaded guilty to all charges including obstructing a police officer and unlicensed driving.

Magistrate Steven Guthridge said had these matters been able to be transferred to the higher court it would not have made any difference to the sentence.

"It would be improper in my view to impose any further penalty," he said.

He was convicted not further punished and is eligible for parole.