Courtney, 18, on path to dream career

ON TRACK: Courtney McKenna has started her midwifery degree at USC as a stepping stone to a career in Paediatrics.

LESS than a year after she decided a career in medicine was for her, Hervey Bay High graduate Courtney McKenna is making her dream a reality.

The OP2 student has just started a midwifery degree at the USC Fraser campus this week - her first step towards a long-term goal of becoming a paediatrician.

Courtney, 18, said working as a midwife would allow her to combine her keen interest in medicine with her love for working with babies.

"As I considered my study options during Year 12, I realised I wanted to help bring new life into the world and care for mothers during pregnancy and birth," Courtney said.

"My aunt is a midwife and I found myself becoming more and more interested in the stories she shared about her work.

"Other inspiration came from my younger sister and father who both required many visits to hospital while I was growing up, which allowed me to appreciate the positive benefits of working in the health industry."

USC introduced the Bachelor of Midwifery last year to allow students to focus solely on the field of midwifery.

Graduates would leave university with knowledge on how to support women throughout their pregnancies from conception to six weeks postnatal.

"My goal is to eventually specialise in paediatrics, but for now becoming a midwife is my dream job," she said.

"I am excited to develop my skills using USC's state-of-the-art simulation facilities and gain practical experience during clinical placements at clinics, community settings and hospitals.

"I am looking forward to learning with like-minded people who thrive on the same interests and passions that I have."