Cousin’s heartbreaking video on missing backpacker

A HEARTBREAKING video has been released by the family of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.

It had been one year on Sunday since Theo Hayez disappeared in Byron on May 31, 2019.

A video was posted on Facebook page Looking for Theo Hayez this morning, with Theo's cousin Lisa Hayez saying the family was "desperate" for information.

"My name is Lisa and I need your help to find out what happened to cousin Theo Hayez," she said.

"All of Theo's family is more desperate than ever to track down any information which might help us to find him.

Lisa Hayez. Photo: Russell Shakespear

"After we were able to access his Google data, we realised the night he disappeared he walked a very unusual path through thick bush land.

"It is impossible to imagine he had walked alone. Which leads us to believe someone must have been with him.

"Because Bryon is such a transit town, travellers come and go everyday.

"Someone may had been with him or seen him and may not know he's gone missing.

"We're specifically wanting to hear from people who were in Byron Bay on the weekend of the 31st of May, 2019.

"It's been a very difficult year for Theo's family and we're so grateful for all the support we have received, especially from the Byron volunteers who have been so committed to helping us."

Theo Hayez's final phone records.

Mr Hayez was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkey's on Jonson Street at Byron Bay about 11pm on May 31, 2019.

He never returned to Wake Up! hostel, where he had been staying.

Mr Hayez had been holidaying in Australia since November, accompanied by his cousin, who has been heavily involved in the search.

He is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 180cm to 190cm tall, with a thin build and blonde hair.

He was last seen dressed in a black hooded jumper, beige pants and black shoes.

Mr Hayez's belongings, including his phone, bank cards and passport, have not been used since May 31.

NSW Police suspended the search for Mr Hayez on July 3, 2019.

On Sunday, which was one year since the backpacker was reported missing, NSW Police released a statement.

"Investigators from the Tweed/Byron Police District would like to thank the community for their continued support, as they acknowledge the first anniversary of the disappearance of Belgian man, Theo Hayez, on Friday 31 May 2019," it said.

"Detectives are continuing their inquiries as they prepare a brief of evidence on behalf of the NSW Coroner.

"The date for a coronial inquest will be determined in due course.

SES volunteers search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez around Watergos beach. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)

"Police are actively engaged with the NSW Coroner's Court as well as Theo's family and friends here in Australia and in Belgium to ensure answers are provided to Theo's loved ones.

"Officers would like to particularly thank and acknowledge the support of the volunteers and Byron Bay community members who have assisted over the past 365 days in the search for Theo."

Police are continuing to appeal for public assistance, including anyone who may have CCTV from surrounding areas from about 11pm on Friday 31 May 2019, or anyone with dashcam footage from Jonson or Tennyson streets to come forward.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

