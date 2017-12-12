Menu
Cousins' night of drinking ends in one serious injury

PLEADED GUILTY: Casey Paul Baumgart, 25, of Maryborough, leaves Maryborough District Court.
Annie Perets
LOTS of things can go wrong when cousins drink together, Casey Paul Baumgart has found out.

When the 25-year-old went on a night out in Maryborough with a female cousin, it ended with her receiving a broken leg and him facing a criminal charge.

Baumgart pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court last week to grievous bodily harm.

The court heard after the pair hopped pub to pub in January last year, they had an altercation once they got home about 3am.

After arguing about a lost phone, an intoxicated Baumgart decided he wanted to drive off.

Crown prosecutor Liz Kelso said Baumgart got into his car to drive but his cousin tried to stop him and at one point put half her body inside the vehicle.

After a struggle, the Maryborough man exited the car and kicked his cousin, causing her leg to break.

"He kicked to (her) right leg with his foot," Ms Kelso said.

"It was a serious break that required surgery and insertion of pins."

Ms Kelso said the woman was particularly concerned about Baumgart behind the wheel while drunk because her father died after drink driving.

Baumgart was also charged for drink driving from that night, measuring an alcohol reading of .142.

He was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, wholly suspended.

The two have lost contact since the incident, the court heard.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
