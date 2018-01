FROM our beautiful beaches, up close with wildlife and stunning summer skies - the Fraser Coast is a magical place to photograph.

We had these gorgeous photographs and more in this weeks cover photo competition.

Maryborough's Debbie Pollie's stunning photograph capturing Scarness Beach was the winning shot this week as voted by you.

Keep your eyes peeled for our weekly cover photo competition and enter your photo on Facebook.

We've chosen a selection of photos from this week for a gallery.