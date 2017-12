Amy Formosa Full Profile Login to follow

IT'S all about the great outdoors and our beautiful wildlife on the Fraser Coast.

Readers have shared stunning photos showcasing what it is they love about living in this beautiful part of the world.

We've picked a selection of many photos submitted through our weekly Facebook Cover Photo Competition.

From stormy skies to rainbows and colourful wildlife, we truly are lucky to enjoy this slice of paradise in our own backyard.

To check out the rest or submit your own head to Facebook.