Darren Everard, Division 7
COVID-19 a massive ‘learning curve’ for council

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
29th Mar 2020 5:24 PM
FORMER Fraser Coast Reg­ional Council deputy mayor Darren Everard says it is a wait-and-see game right now as to whether he will serve as the region’s second-in-command again.

Mr Everard said he would have to see what the council wanted going forward.

He said that it was humbling to have the community’s support.

The Division 7 candidate had garnered more than 73 per cent of the vote by Sunday evening.

With a little less than 60 per cent of the votes already counted, Mr Everard said he was thankful for the faith shown in his ability to represent the division.

He said it was important the community stood together as it dealt with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is important that we ­implement government policies at a local level and communities stick to the message and are guided by the correct information,” he said.

