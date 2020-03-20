Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing owner Andrew Chorley is pleading with residents to continue supporting local tourism where possible.
Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing owner Andrew Chorley is pleading with residents to continue supporting local tourism where possible.
News

COVID-19: Bay fishing guide calls for locals to support tourism

Kerrie Alexander
20th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

“FRESH air is the best air.”

That’s the message from Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing owner Andrew Chorley, who is pleading with residents to continue supporting local tourism businesses where possible.

Before the pandemic, the business was booked up months in advance but, like many, is now taking more cancellations than bookings amid COVID-19 fears.

“We have seen a decline in inquires particularly for the period after Easter,” Mr Chorley said.

“All international clients that have bookings in the next few months have cancelled with week-long bookings lost.

“Interstate customers have also cancelled along with many clients that are elderly and work within the health industry.”

Mr Chorley said extra precautionary measures had been taken for the safety of his passengers, including the sanitation of all equipment and vessels, refusal of sick guests and hand-wash on board.

Only a small number of guests are allowed on board at one time.

“My Business is unique as it offers small private tours with a maximum of three people.

“Being on the water is the perfect escape away from the crowds in a pristine environment.

“This is the new normal for some time and with the good safety procedures in place, there is no reason why anyone should be concerned about booking a trip with a professional tourism operator.”

Mr Chorley said if one business is supported there will be a positive flow-on effect throughout the industry.

“Small business is a huge part of this region’s economy … many local businesses are mum and dad businesses and are the sole income for many households.

“The follow-on effect from a tourism business can help many other businesses, from accommodation through to retail and dining.” To book your spot go to herveybaysportfishing.com.au.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        Politics The PM has announced new crowd restrictions, saying there will be a strict new limit imposed on people in group spaces.

        Tone of virus language ‘needs to change’': mayoral candidate

        premium_icon Tone of virus language ‘needs to change’': mayoral candidate

        News Mayoral candidate Jannean Dean says the language surrounding the coronavirus...

        NO SHOW: Organiser’s forced to can major event

        premium_icon NO SHOW: Organiser’s forced to can major event

        Breaking Fraser Coast Show latest event to be cancelled

        Coast school student, family being tested for coronavirus

        premium_icon Coast school student, family being tested for coronavirus

        News School taking extra precautions amid virus crisis