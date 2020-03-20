COVID-19: Bay fishing guide calls for locals to support tourism

Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing owner Andrew Chorley is pleading with residents to continue supporting local tourism where possible.

“FRESH air is the best air.”

That’s the message from Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing owner Andrew Chorley, who is pleading with residents to continue supporting local tourism businesses where possible.

Before the pandemic, the business was booked up months in advance but, like many, is now taking more cancellations than bookings amid COVID-19 fears.

“We have seen a decline in inquires particularly for the period after Easter,” Mr Chorley said.

“All international clients that have bookings in the next few months have cancelled with week-long bookings lost.

“Interstate customers have also cancelled along with many clients that are elderly and work within the health industry.”

Mr Chorley said extra precautionary measures had been taken for the safety of his passengers, including the sanitation of all equipment and vessels, refusal of sick guests and hand-wash on board.

Only a small number of guests are allowed on board at one time.

“My Business is unique as it offers small private tours with a maximum of three people.

“Being on the water is the perfect escape away from the crowds in a pristine environment.

“This is the new normal for some time and with the good safety procedures in place, there is no reason why anyone should be concerned about booking a trip with a professional tourism operator.”

Mr Chorley said if one business is supported there will be a positive flow-on effect throughout the industry.

“Small business is a huge part of this region’s economy … many local businesses are mum and dad businesses and are the sole income for many households.

“The follow-on effect from a tourism business can help many other businesses, from accommodation through to retail and dining.” To book your spot go to herveybaysportfishing.com.au.