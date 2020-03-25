COVID-19: Bay salon the latest victim of tightened virus measures

Hairdressers are the latest businesses to feel the pinch of the governments latest virus restrictions.

Hairdressers are the latest businesses to feel the pinch of the governments latest virus restrictions.

AFTER 14 years in business, Joanne Walter never imagined she would have to close the doors to her much-loved Hervey Bay salon.

That’s the grim reality for the owner of Headlines Hair and Beauty in Torquay and many other salons around Australia after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a number of new laws to fight the spread of coronavirus last night.

In the tightened measures, the PM announced personal services including beauty therapy, tattoo parlours, massage parlours and waxing services would be forced to close as of midnight tonight.

Headlines Hair and Beauty will close tonight. Photo: Cody Fox

However, hairdressers and barbershops would be allowed to continue operating, with appointments being restricted to a maximum of 30 minutes.

While some may still operate to these stringent measures, Ms Walters said she wasn’t taking the risk.

Her salon will close at 9pm tonight.

“We’re working to all the regulations, but my staff and clients just didn’t feel comfortable,” Ms Walter said.

“We have been forced to close in the interest of client and staff safety.

“When you work so closely with people, we have a responsibility for everyone’s safety.”

Ms Walter knows she isn’t alone.

“Everyone is in the same situation and unfortunately these are the measures we have to take.

“For everyone’s safety, we just have to weather the storm.”