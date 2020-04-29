Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roma police issue Failure to comply with Public Health Direction Infringement notice to a 43-year-old Roma lady who was holding a mass-gathering.
Roma police issue Failure to comply with Public Health Direction Infringement notice to a 43-year-old Roma lady who was holding a mass-gathering.
News

COVID-19 fine dished out to woman for hosting party of 30

Georgie Adams
28th Apr 2020 3:48 PM | Updated: 29th Apr 2020 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOSTING a party of up to 30 people was a sure-fire way to force Roma police to issue their first COVID-19 related fine.

Last Thursday, April 23, police were called to a residence on Luff St regarding a disturbance.

Police warned the homeowner that disobeying coronavirus restrictions would not be tolerated before instructing guests to move on.

In the early hours of Friday morning, police were called for a second time to the house and while police were there they witnessed 20-30 people.

Police issued the 43-year-old woman a $1334 infringement notice for failing to comply with Public Health Direction. She was also charged with obstructing police.

During that same morning, a 21-year-old Roma male was charged with public nuisance.

At that same address at 1.45am, the male was allegedly shouting abuse at police as they were dealing with the homeowner.

Similarly, a 19-year-old female was also charged with public nuisance and obstructing police.

The female allegedly yelled and swore at police and violently resisted the arrest.

Both the male and female were given a notice to attend the Roma Magistrates Court on May 19.

Police remained at the home until all other visitors moved on.

Roma police will continue to monitor compliance with these directions to ensure the safety of our community.

Police want to remind the community that they will continue to issue infringement notices when people blatantly disregard social distancing rules.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus coronavirus roma covid-19 roma crime editors picks infringement notice queensland crime roma police

Just In

    Just In

      Today in History: April 29

      Today in History: April 29
      • 29th Apr 2020 10:49 AM

      Top Stories

        New helpline offers support to local businesses

        premium_icon New helpline offers support to local businesses

        News Helpline staff can help business owners by directing them straight to the information they want

        ‘Enough is enough’: Magistrate warns alleged bike thief

        premium_icon ‘Enough is enough’: Magistrate warns alleged bike thief

        News She allegedly failed to return the bike because the complainant chased her and she...

        Pandemic can't stop St Stephen's celebrating graduations

        premium_icon Pandemic can't stop St Stephen's celebrating graduations

        News St Stephen’s Hospital celebrated the graduation of two of its team

        Bay park provides home for stranded family, grey nomads

        premium_icon Bay park provides home for stranded family, grey nomads

        News The Bay caravan park has come to the rescue