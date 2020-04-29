COVID-19 isolation's raises Fraser Coast DV concerns

Fraser Coast community groups have raised concerns about partner’s and children’s safety during the COVID-19 isolation restrictions.

VIOLENCE in many Fraser Coast homes is getting worse and children stuck at home are being forced to witness it.

This is the sad reality amid the coronavirus crisis and Wide Bay Women's Health Centre senior clinical counsellor Tanya Barich has warned it could be just the tip of the iceberg.

"This is due to the fact that some women who are in lockdown isolation because of the COVID-19 health crisis are in lockdown with the perpetrators of domestic violence. This makes it difficult for them to make the calls and have the conversations necessary to gain assistance from services," Ms Barich said.

"Some men have used the coronavirus as a control mechanism to stop women from going out.

"When all the restrictions are finally lifted, we could see more reporting when some women finally have the opportunity to do so."

There is another victim of Domestic Violence that Ms Barich raised serious concerns about their safety and wellbeing.

"Children who are exposed to domestic violence, may not have the home as a safe place and for some it's the school. Some of these children may not be able to get to school at this time and so are left without the protective environment that schools can offer.

CentaCare Domestic Violence Area Manager Patricia Gorman said there has not been an increase in the reporting of DV however there has been an elevation of the level of violence and children at times are witness to it.

"We have seen an increase of risk, case management and child safety at risk and women are not feeling safe at home during the coronavirus health crisis isolation restrictions," Ms Gorman said.

"Children being at home are more at risk to witness severe violence or caught in the middle of a violent episode.

"Accommodation has been hard to find with hotels closing down during the restrictions that have been imposed. Some are taking on DV clients but hotels have had to cut back on staff and there are now very limited places."

Ms Gorman said the state and federal governments have put more money towards Domestic Violence services.