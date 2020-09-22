COVID-19 testing continues after viral discovery in Bay

STRONG testing numbers continue at Fraser Coast COVID-19 fever clinics after it was revealed viral fragments had been found in a sample from the Pulgul sewage treatment plant in Hervey Bay.

From September 10 to 16, 98 tests were carried out in Maryborough and 273 tests were carried out in Hervey Bay.

In the wake of the discovery of the viral fragments, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour encouraged anyone with any symptoms of the illness to get tested.

He said the discovery was no cause for alarm.

"This result does not necessarily mean there is COVID-19 on the Fraser Coast, but we won't know if there are undetected cases unless people with symptoms get tested," he said.

A spokeswoman from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said up until September 16, 27,179 COVID-19 tests had been taken at public and private testing sites across Wide Bay.

"High rates of COVID-19 testing are crucial to ensuring positive cases can be identified and isolated as quickly as possible, before they have the chance to unknowingly infect others around them," she said.

"The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service encourages people to attend our fever clinics and be tested for COVID-19 if they have even mild symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell.

"No fee and no referral are required.

"Testing protects you, your loved ones and the community - especially our most vulnerable. "So we urge our community: if you've got any symptoms, take the test and know for sure you're COVID clear.

"Aside from testing, we can all play a part by practising good hand hygiene, maintaining social distance and staying home if unwell."

The Hervey Bay fever clinic is located at the council carpark adjacent to St Stephen's Hospital corner of Nissen Street and Medical Place, Urraween, and is open from 7.30am to 5.30pm each day.

The Maryborough fever clinic is located at Maryborough Hospital with its entrance off Yaralla Street and is open from 7.30am to 5.30pm.