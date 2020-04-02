COVID-19: Toowoomba retirement village resident diagnosed

A resident at Palm Lake Resort Toowoomba has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a cruise. The resort pictured here during the opening of its country club in 2017.

A RESIDENT of the Palm Lake Resort Toowoomba has tested positive to coronavirus after returning from a cruise last month.

According to Palm Lake Group CEO Manuel Lang, a couple returned to their Toowoomba home at the resort after a holiday on the Sea Princess cruise ship and immediately went into self isolation as per government requirements.

While in isolation, these residents received a letter advising there were passengers on board the same cruise who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The couple sought testing and one person was subsequently diagnosed with coronavirus.

Mr Lang said life at the resort "remained calm" as the couple had followed isolation restrictions.

"These two residents have not been out into the greater community at all and, to the best of our knowledge, have had no contact with any other resident or staff member of our resort," Mr Lang said.

"We are proud of their conduct in line with expert medical advice and praise them for adhering to that advice.

"We wish this resident well for a full recovery."

Mr Lang said the resort had been following government measures to protect its staff and residents.

"Palm Lake Group took measures to lock down all major resort facilities and cancel our weekly organised resort activities across all Palm Lake Resort locations around the country even before the relevant government restrictions were in place," Mr Lang said.

"We are providing our residents with free home-delivered soup and rolls from our resort kitchens as well as early morning shopping bus runs to help them take advantage of the supermarkets' shopping hour for the most vulnerable.

"Our resort caretakers have stocks of essential products on-site to assist any residents in difficulty, and these caretakers are also performing regular welfare checks on our residents while they are in isolation."

He said the resort also had a stringent sanitisation program.

"We have also engaged an external contractor to complete a comprehensive sanitisation of our largest Queensland resorts commencing today," he said.

"This initial work will include the deep sanitisation of those resorts' country clubs and club houses, sales centres, all external common areas and vehicles.

"Our resort staff will then champion this Preventative Sterilisation Program in an ongoing manner utilising newly purchased specialised heavy-duty cleaners."