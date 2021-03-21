Menu
Phase 1B is the second of the five-stage vaccine rollout, including eligibility for vulnerable groups.
News

Covid-19 Vaccine: Next phase rolls out

Isabella Magee
18th Mar 2021 3:00 PM

MORE than 1,000 General Practice (GP) clinics are to join the COVID-19 Phase 1B vaccine rollout, which starts from tomorrow.

The second of the five-part rollout is said to allow more people to book an appointment, as the number of GP clinics offering the vaccine grows from 1,000 to more than 4,000 by the end of April.

Phase 1B includes vulnerable groups, such as older people and people with certain underlying medical conditions and is said to include six million Australians.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the vaccine was a “game changer”.
“Vaccines are the game changer … I urge everyone in Australia to come forward and get vaccinated when they are able to,” he said.

As the rollout moves into phase two, additional general practices and selected community pharmacists are said to also participate.

There are currently three GPs offering the vaccine on the Fraser Coast; Primary Care Medical at Urraween, Eli Waters Medical Centre and Tiaro’s Bopple Surgery.

However, no GP’s in Maryborough are offering the vaccine.

The Chronicle has reached out to Wide Bay’s MP Llew O’Brien for comment on why Maryborough has no GP service for the vaccine but is yet to receive a response.

For more information on the vaccine and location services offering the vaccine, click here.

