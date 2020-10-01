COVID-19: While other shops closed, Sharon expanded her brand

AFTER COVID-19 restrictions forced her Yamba shop to close, Sweetpea For Me owner Sharon Grayson saw it as an opportunity to expand her brand.

This week, Ms Grayson reopened her handmade children’s clothing shop in Maclean and with a much wider range of items for customers to choose from.

“It’s become a one-stop shop for babies,” she said.

“We have unique handmade clothing, bibs, sheets and blankets, creams, dummies; you name it.

“You’re also getting something special and unique because nothing here is mass produced. Very rarely do I repeat the same fabric so it stays original.”

Eight years ago, Ms Grayson never imagined she’d be making and selling handmade children’s clothing.

“It all started when I had my daughter who was born premature at 24 weeks,” she said.

“She weighed 470 grams so trying to find anything that would fit her was difficult. Even the smallest clothing size, which is 00000000 was too big for her.”

Ms Grayson resorted to buying her own fabric and making the clothes herself.

“Once I started sewing I just fell in love with it and haven’t stopped,” she said.

“I make all of the clothing [sold in the shop] and all the bibs and burping cloths which are made from 100 per cent cotton and some organic bamboo.”

For anyone unable to visit the shop in person, Sweetpea For Me items are also available for purchase online.

Sweetpea For Me

Open 9am-5pm weekdays, 9am-1pm Saturday

Shop 3/18 River St Maclean

(Directly behind Maclean Local Real Estate)