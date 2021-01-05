Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

COVID ALERT: 4 Qld regions urged to get tested

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
5th Jan 2021 2:20 PM

 

Queensland Health is urging residents in Warwick, Stanthorpe, Loganholme and Cairns to get tested immediately if they are showing any COVID-19 symptoms - no matter how mild.

It comes after sewage tests in all four communities returned a positive result for fragments of the virus.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said positive sewage results, collected on 29 and 30 December 2020, were particularly concerning in light of the ongoing situation in New South Wales and Victoria.

"A positive sewage result means that someone who has been infected was shedding the virus. Infected people can shed viral fragments and that shedding can happen for several weeks after the person is no longer infectious," Dr Young said.

"While this doesn't necessarily mean we have new cases of COVID-19 in these communities, I am treating this with absolute caution given the emerging situation across several other states."

Queensland has recorded two new cases today - both acquired overseas and detected while in hotel quarantine.

Access a full list of COVID-19 testing facilities here.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Looking for work? 35+ jobs going on the Coast right now

        Premium Content Looking for work? 35+ jobs going on the Coast right now

        Careers From bar staff, drivers and fast food workers to personal trainers, managers, aged care workers and groundskeepers.

        Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court today

        Crime Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court today

        How groups can get share of new ‘rapid response’ grant money

        Premium Content How groups can get share of new ‘rapid response’ grant money

        News The Fraser Coast Regional Council grants are open to community groups and...

        How USC students are getting headstart in their careers

        Premium Content How USC students are getting headstart in their careers

        News A growing number of accounting students have made the transition into graduate...