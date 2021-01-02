Two people who fled from Melbourne Airport after being told they’d have to do 14 days of quarantine will each be fined $19,000.

The 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman from NSW arrived in Melbourne on Friday morning on a flight from Canberra.

Victoria Police spokeswoman Belinda Batty told the Herald Sun: "They were spoken to by authorised officers and informed they would be required to quarantine for 14 days as per current CHO directions.

"The pair then ran from the officer, fleeing the airport and were picked up by a vehicle outside."

Police released images of the pair in the hope someone would recognise them.

Pair who allegedly skipped hotel quarantine in Melbourne.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley today announced that the pair are now back in NSW and will each receive hefty fines.

"I did want to make particular mention of two people who absconded from discussions with authorised officers yesterday who have now apparently returned to Goulburn in New South Wales," Mr Foley said.

"Upon the advice of the public health team, those people have breached numerous orders of the public-health state of emergency in Victoria and they will each be fined at least $19,000 for their breaching of those arrangements.

"This is a very serious matter."

Mr Foley continued: "We have established the link between New South Wales' cluster and the outbreak in Victoria. We are determined to get on top of it and I know that requires what appears to some people to be tough measures but the virus does not respect state borders," he said.

Originally published as COVID breach couple's massive $38k fine