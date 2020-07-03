Covid can’t cancel muso’s Japan dream despite delay

Julia Hill performing at the AMEB Diploma Concert and Awards Night 2020.

Julia Hill performing at the AMEB Diploma Concert and Awards Night 2020.

FOR 12 years, Hervey Bay's Julia Hill has been learning the violin.

Music and language have long been two of her passions - and soon she will get to combine the two after she was chosen to travel to Japan under the New Colombo Plan scholarship program.

The Plan, which is an initiative of the Federal Government, supports Australian undergraduates to study and undertake internships in the Indo-Pacific region.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Julia Hill performing at the AMEB Diploma Concert and Awards Night 2020. Silver Rose

Julia, 19, said being awarded the scholarship was her proudest achievement to date.

The former Urangan High School students is completing a Bachelor of Music at Griffith University.

She was meant to travel to Japan in August, but with the coronavirus pandemic causing travel restrictions across the world, she now believes it will be April next year when she begins her 18 month stint in Japan.

She is hoping to gain insight into Japanese culture and music, further her language skills and undertake internships.

Julia said playing the violin was her passion.

"I love it," she said.

"I'm in my third year at university and I'm absolutely enjoying it."

At the moment, her favourite piece of music to perform is Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto.

"It is the hardest work I've had to do so far," she said.

"It is a beautiful piece."

On Anzac Day, unable to go to a service for the first time, Julia played The Last Post on her violin at 6am in honour of the nation's servicemen and women.

She will complete her Honours year while in Japan.

"I'm super excited," she said.

"In Japan, music is part of the whole society, it's part of their culture.

"I really think I can learn from them - learn something and bring it back to Australia."

Julia hasn't decided what the future holds yet, but she sees herself travelling, either with a quartet or a small orchestra.