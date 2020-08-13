COVID can’t stop confident Year 12 cohort

THE 2020 Year 12 cohort could be forgiven for feeling apprehensive but the Chronicle caught up with students who were rising to the challenge and confident about what the future held.

Maryborough State High School Captain Caitlyn Hanrahan said the Year 12 students at the school bounced back from the disruptions caused by the pandemic and it was something they were proud of.

"It's really brought us together because everyone is going through the same thing," she said "The sense of camaraderie helps you."

Fellow school captain Declan Dwyer-Vary said there was initially a learning curve with home learning but the connection offered by the school helped students through.

Mr Dwyer-Vary said for the students looking at going to university, the current situation had unexpected benefits.

He said the lower numbers of foreign students applying for tertiary studies meant a better chance for Maryborough students to successfully enter and there were better options regarding student accommodation.

The positive outlook at Maryborough State High School was shared by the Year 12 students at Riverside Christian College.

YEAR 12: Riverside Christian College Captains (L) Jonathan Service and Elissa Black. Photo: Stuart Fast

For school captain Jonathan Service, the cohort had handled the situation well and shown maturity

He said the crisis could result in new job prospects, noting possible opportunities in data analysis.

"Companies will want to see what are the needs and wants of people in these situations."

Fellow Riverside Captain Elissa Black said the school's distance learning program made the transition for both home learning and returning to school as smooth as possible.