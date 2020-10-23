Menu
JOB EXPO: Maryborough job seeker Kelli Bosustow. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

COVID crisis can’t stop determined job seekers

Stuart Fast
23rd Oct 2020 2:47 PM
THE Fraser Coast Jobs Expo presented an opportunity for job seekers to connect with potential employers.

While COVID restrictions meant the event was quieter than usual, for Kelli Bosustow, the Fraser Coast Jobs Expo was a helpful event for her and fellow job seekers.

She moved back to Maryborough from Darwin and came to the expo looking for an office job or an administration role having had previous experience in these areas.

Ms Bosustow said the COVID pandemic had made it harder to find work but an event like the jobs expo helped during the tough times.

“I think it because there is a lot more organisations in one spot, there are a lot more options especially in areas you may not initially think your interested in,” she said.

“It’s well organised, seeing the jobs that are available, the different displays and I’ll see if anyone can help me,” she said.

For Hervey Bay job seeker Nikayla Hamlin the expo presented an opportunity for a new career after she lost her previous job due to the coronavirus crisis.

JOB EXPO: Hervey Bay job seeker Nikayla Hamlin at the expo. Photo: Stuart Fast
“I interested in admin and tourism, I’ve found a few opportunities here,” she said.

“I’ve come here before, throughout high school, I come at least once a year, it definitely helps with seeing what is out there.

“It helps young people like myself find something and see whether they want to change their minds, there are so many opportunities out there.”

