COVID detected again in Fraser Coast sewage water

Coronavirus has again been detected in sewage water at Hervey Bay.

Coronavirus has again been detected in sewage water at Hervey Bay.

Fragments of COVID-19 have again been detected in sewage at Hervey Bay, as well as six other sites in Queensland.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said viral fragments of SARS-CoV-2 had been detected at wastewater treatment plants at Townsville, Cairns South, Cairns Marlin Coast, Nambour, Maroochydore, Hervey Bay and Yeppoon.

It is the third time this month sewage in Hervey Bay has tested positive to COVID fragments.

A positive test result had also been reported in September.

Sewage in Maryborough has tested positive twice earlier this month.

“While this does not mean we have new cases of COVID-19 in these communities, we are treating these detections seriously,” Dr Young said.

“A positive sewage result means that someone who has been infected was shedding the virus. Infected people can shed viral fragments and that shedding can happen for several weeks after the person is no longer infectious.

“I continue to urge anyone who feels unwell in these communities to get tested and isolate,” Dr Young said.

“Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.

“If there is a case we are not yet aware of, it is critical we detect it through our testing mechanisms as quickly as possible to contain any potential spread.”

No new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Queensland today, with 6309 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.