Covid fragments found at M’boro wastewater plant

COVID-19 fragments have been found in Maryborough wastewater, Queensland Health has confirmed.

State-wide sewage testing takes place regularly as part of the pandemic response and Queensland Health says positive results can either indicate a historic case where the virus is being still being shed or an undetected case in the community.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, should come forward and get tested.

"Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell," Dr Young said.

"As we've seen over the past couple of weeks, we're still in this pandemic and we can't be complacent.

"It is critical we detect any cases that we may not be aware of as quickly as possible through our testing system."

Current restrictions are still in place for Queenslanders, which will likely end on 15 April.

Fragments of SARS-CoV-2 were also detected at Capalaba and Maroochydore.

The only Fraser Coast location listed by the health department as a potential exposure site is Oliver's Real Food on the Bruce Highway at Maryborough West.

If you have been to this venue on March 25 between 11.50am and 12.09pm Queensland Health advises you should get tested immediately even if you have no symptoms and then quarantine at home immediately until you receive a negative result.

The casual contact is understood to be linked to a previously confirmed case involving a traveller to the Gladstone.

For more information about Queensland's wastewater surveillance program, visit the Queensland Health website.

To access a full list of COVID-19 testing locations, with interactive map and postcode search, visit www.qld.gov.au/covid19testing.