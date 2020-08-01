COVID LATEST: Bunnings stores undergo five deep cleans

Queensland's Health Minister Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young will give an update on the current spread of coronavirus in the state at 11.30.

Parts of Brisbane and southeast Queensland are on high alert today after Queensland Health last night revealed the movements of a man who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The Bolton Clarke Aged Care facility at Pinjarra Hills, in the city's west, has also locked down its buildings, after it became clear one of its workers was a close contact of the man, a 27-year-old from Bellbird Park.

The worker has been in quarantine since she found out she may be at risk.

A possible Covid connection has been made to Fairview aged care facility at Pinjarra Hills. Picture: Adam Head

Any individuals who have been in the below locations during the relevant times are asked to monitor their health and immediately present for testing if they are experiencing any relevant symptoms.

26 July 2020 (11.30pm-1.35am) - Caltex Goodna - Goodna

26 July 2020 (12.30-2.10pm) - Sleeman Sports Complex* - Chandler

26 July 2020 (4-7pm) - Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt

26 July 2020 (4-5pm) - Kmart at Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt

26 July 2020 (4.30-5pm) - JB Hi-Fi at Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt

26 July 2020 (around 5pm) - MOS Burger at Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt

26 July 2020 (around 6pm) - Chatime at Garden City - Mount Gravatt

27 July 2020 (10-10.30am) - Café 63 - Redbank Plains

27 July 2020 (11am-1pm) - Bunnings Springfield - Springfield

27 July 2020 (3.15-4pm) - Bunnings Oxley - Oxley

27 July 2020 (6-8.30pm) - Basketball Court Springfield Lakes* - Springfield Lakes

27 July 2020 (8.45-8.55pm) - Nando's Kenmore - Kenmore

28 July 2020 (8.40-8.45am) - Caltex Wacol - Wacol

29 July 2020 (around 10.45am) - Richlands Medical Centre Richlands Plaza - Richlands

29 July 2020 (around 11.35am) - SNP Collection Centre Forest Lake - Forest Lake

Bunnings at Oxley. Picture: Richard Walker



Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Deb Poole confirmed this morning that the stores visited by the Bellbird Park man have been deep cleaned numerous times.

"The stores have each undergone five deep cleans using disinfectants since Monday as well as the routine cleaning that occurs throughout each day," Ms Poole said.

The hardwares giant has put in place "incredibly comprehensive protocols" for hygiene and cleaning during COVID-19 across all stores.

"Over the past few months, we've been taking extra steps in store to keep our team and customers safe including implementing extensive physical distancing measures and deep cleaning all stores daily as well as undertaking regular cleans throughout the day," Ms Poole said.

Originally published as COVID LATEST: Bunnings stores undergo five deep cleans