COVID lockdown’s surprising impact on Coast robberies

Robbery numbers in Hervey Bay went up during the COVID-19 lockdown so far, as compared to the same period last year.

Robbery numbers in Hervey Bay went up during the COVID-19 lockdown so far, as compared to the same period last year.

LIFE as we know it may have stopped during the coronavirus lockdown but serious property crime did not.

Queensland Police data reveals the lockdown had little to no impact on robbery and break-in numbers in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

In one case, crime numbers actually went up this year.

From March to June this year (the most recently available data) there were nine robberies in Hervey Bay.

This is compared to seven robberies during the same period in 2019.

In Maryborough, there were six robberies during the March to June period this year, as compared to eight in 2019.

The break-in figures are more positive, with unlawful entries in Hervey Bay dropping significantly this year.

There were 140 break-ins from March to June this year as compared to 180 last year.

While the overall number was down, there was a major spike in this type of crime recorded in March.

A total of 76 unlawful entry crimes happened in Hervey Bay in March this year, as compared to 34 last year.

All other months were significantly lower this year, however, with 23, 22 and 27 recorded in April, May and June this year as compared to 50, 56 and 40 last year.

Unlawful entry crime numbers in Marybrough barely changed during the lockdown period.

There were 82 break-ins in the Heritage City from March to June this year, compared to 84 during the same period last year.