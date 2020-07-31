COVID measures lead to dramatic drop in different disease

SOCIAL distancing and better hygiene measures due to COVID-19 have had unexpected benefits.

After a horror flu season in the Wide Bay last year, in which more than 2100 cases were reported, rates have dropped dramatically so far this year.

July and August are considered to be the peak months for the flu and so far 143 cases have been reported so far this year, compared to the four year average of 405.

That means the rate of flu cases is less than half compared to previous years, tracking at a ratio of 0.4 per cent.

The low number of reported influenza cases in the Wide Bay is consistent with what is occurring nationwide, Wide Bay Public Health physician Dr Niall Conroy said.

"The fall in cases is likely the result of a number of aspects of the national response to COVID-19," Dr Conroy said.

"Social distancing and lockdowns during the COVID-19 response led to fewer social gatherings and the closure of schools and workplaces, which limits the possibility of transmission of influenza.

"Concerns about COVID-19 also led to an increased demand for flu vaccination before the traditional influenza season, which has meant more people are protected against the infection. "On top of this some settings such as residential aged care have required all people entering the premises to be vaccinated, offering additional protection to elderly people who are more vulnerable to the infection."

The reduction in travel may also have had an impact on flu numbers, Dr Conroy said.

"Flu travels around the country and around the globe every year, therefore reducing movement of people from interstate and international locations reduces the capacity of influenza to travel and spread broadly," he said.

"It is possible that there will be a spike in influenza cases as restrictions lift and people start moving around and interacting more.

"That said the response to COVID-19 may help limit the spread of influenza due to more people being vaccinated than other years, people consciously practising good hand and cough hygiene, more people working from home and people being more likely to stay home when they are unwell."

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the reduction in flu numbers was a welcome outcome for the region.

"With social distancing and people washing their hands more, we can see the measures that are in place are working," he said.

"I think it's good for awareness that people can see this quantifiable difference with the flu."