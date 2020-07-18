Covid, strange sores: Colourful reasons for missing court

AN ARMPIT cyst, attending a fever clinic and dealing with a broken down car were among the colourful reasons people gave for not turning up to the busiest day of court this week.

Thursday is a notoriously frantic day in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Here, people appear on charges ranging from petty crimes to more serious robberies or violent offences.

It's not uncommon for there to be a significant number of no-shows -much to the frustration and sometimes, amusement of court staff.

This week, Melissa Anne Ryan wrote a letter to the court to explain she could not attend because she was not feeling well, and she had a cyst under her arm "that really hurts."

Ms Ryan attached a photo of the cyst.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge excused her attendance and adjourned her case until August 6.

Kenneth Bryan McMillan rang the courthouse at 8.35 in a frenzy to say he was running late.

Mr McMillan told clerks he was in Maryborough and his Holden Captiva wouldn't start but had started contacting friends to give him a lift.

"I might be very late but I will make it to the Hervey Bay courthouse," he said.

The magistrate attempted to call him back but the phone was engaged.

Mr McMillan never arrived but his attendance was excused with a new court date set for August 6 to allow enough time for him to fix his car.

Luke Hemmes said he was unable to attend because he was being tested for coronavirus.

Matthew Cooke was sick so he sent his nephew to the Hervey Bay courthouse to let the Magistrate know he would be missing today.

Eli Cooke told the Duty Lawyer Warren Hunter to pass the message on.

Mr Guttridge was not impressed by this and said it wasn't the first time Mr Cooke had failed to appear for court.

He said next time, he would be issuing a warrant.

Mr Cooke's case was adjourned to July 23.