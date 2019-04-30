COW ATTACK: Dogs could be killed if caught

Fraser Coast Regional Council director of development and community Gerard Carlyon responds to another dog attack on the Fraser Coast.

COUNCIL investigators are on the hunt for the two dogs responsible for the vicious mauling of a cow on an Eli Waters hobby farm at the weekend.

Fraser Coast Regional Council director of development and community Gerard Carlyon said workers were on-site immediately following the incident as well as talking to neighbours and going through council records to locate the offending animals.

Mr Carlyon said while the council could not guarantee reimbursement for vet bills Kenneth Bauer paid after his three-year-old dexter cow was injured, the dogs would likely be impounded and possibly euthanised.

"There may be some civil recourse if we identify the owners of the dogs,” he said.

"With a serious incident like this we would likely impound the animal and go through a process with the owners, you can keep dangerous dogs but they get declared as dangerous dogs but there things the owners need to do, build enclosures and have them muzzled when they leave the property.

"Where a serious attack does occur it is quite normal those animals are euthanised.

"Any owner of a pet has a responsibility to have their property secured and their dogs, cats, any animals really, cannot escape that property.”

Mr Carlyon attributed a door knocking campaign in response to previous dog attacks across the entire region as the reason behind a spike in the number of registered animals on the Fraser Coast.

"We are out at the moment doing a door knock of all properties in the Fraser Coats region to try and pick up all unregistered animals and encourage people to do the right thing,” he said.

"This not only assists with investigations like this incident but also if it happens to get out of your house and is lost the easiest way to make sure the dog makes it way back to its loving family is to have it registered.”

Mr Carlyon said the council had continued its strong approach after increasing fines for pet owners doing the wrong thing last year.

The council also increased the number of officers patrolling the foreshore and on-leash areas during the Anzac Day and Easter long weekends.

"We rostered on extra staff in those periods and we were out at places like Poona and Maaroom and all of the outlying areas,” he said.

"We have picked up people who might not deliberately be doing the wrong thing but have moved here in the last six months and haven't got around to it or changing rego over, as well as people who are deliberately doing the wrong thing.

"For a lot of people it has triggered them or given them the reminder and they are coming through the doors and registering themselves.”