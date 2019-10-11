Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
News

Cow stranded on Monash Freeway

11th Oct 2019 6:18 AM

In-bound traffic is moo-ving slowly on the Monash Freeway this morning, with a cow stranded on the grass median strip just before Clyde Road.

Police and rangers are on the scene to help the stranded animal as it casually chews on some grass.

 

 

The operation has brought the speed limit down to 40km/h, with traffic backed up to Officer South Road.

More Stories

clyde road cow monash freeway

Top Stories

    One year later: The wild storm that smashed township

    premium_icon One year later: The wild storm that smashed township

    News IN PICTURES: Inside the home, the windows were smashed as the hail started falling.

    OBESITY CRISIS: More than half of us are fat on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon OBESITY CRISIS: More than half of us are fat on Fraser Coast

    News That equates to 55,100 obese adults in the region

    BREAKING: Car hits pedestrian on Bruce Hwy in Tinana

    premium_icon BREAKING: Car hits pedestrian on Bruce Hwy in Tinana

    Breaking A car has collided with a pedestrian on the Bruce Highway