A COW has been put down after it was hit by a car early on Sunday.

A person was driving on Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah when they struck the cow as it was believed to be crossing the road.

Hervey Bay police told the Chronicle the driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

It is understood the owner of the cow attended the cow on the side of the road and later put it down.

The incident occurred about 6.30am.

