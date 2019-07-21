Cow who thinks she is a dog
BUTTERCUP isn't a dog. She is a five month old Jersey cow who lost her mother two days after she was born.
She quickly became part of the Hickey family on their dairy farm on Lynches Creek Rd near Wiangaree.
Farmer Shane Hickey said Buttercup was like a big, fluffy dog.
"She's super friendly and wants to lick you," Mr Hickey said.
He reckons once Buttercup is a full sized dairy cow, her friendliness could be a problem.
Imagine if she steps on your toe, he said.
Buttercup was "bucket reared" and would still be drinking milk if she could, Mr Hickey said.
Despite being orphaned at such an early age, Buttercup frolics in a small paddock by the house with her calf mates Cupcake, Banana, Rosie, Belinda, Judith, Wendy and Jon Snow. ( The Hickeys are Game of Thrones fans).
The three Hickey children love to pat Buttercup.
"Not many kids get to do this," Mr Hickey said. "They're spoilt for animals."
Life on the farm means children have to deal more closely with the birth and deaths of animals.
"It's a part of nature," Mr Hickey said.
Not that Buttercup is going anywhere soon.
Mr Hickey said Buttercup was part of the family and she'd be on the farm well into her old age, which is usually about 20 years.