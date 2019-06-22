Menu
ARRESTED: Police have arrested a man after a serious assault on the North Coast.
COWARD ATTACK: Man arrested after vicious glassing

Sam Flanagan
by
22nd Jun 2019 6:04 AM
A MAN will appear in Coffs Harbour Court today following a vicious assault on the North Coast this week.

At 7.15pm on Thursday, a man and a woman attended a residence on Trochus Close at Corindi Beach.

At the front door, a man approached the couple from behind and allegedly smashed a glass bottle on the man's head before repeatedly attacking him with the broken bottle.

The injured man and his female companion left and drove to a nearby licenced premises where emergency services were contacted. Paramedics treated the 30-year-old injured man for head and facial injuries.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

At 8.30am yesterday detectives from Coffs-Clarence Police District attended the residence in Corindi Beach where the alleged assault is said to have taken place.

They arrested the occupant, a 25-year-old man, and took him to Coffs Harbour PoliceStation where he was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Bail Court today.

The men are believed to be known to each other.

