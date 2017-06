IT WILL be another month before the case against coward punch accused Tyler Robert Johns is heard after the matter was adjourned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Mr Johns was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

The incident happened outside Hoolihans in April.

The alleged victim Nicholas Rourke was left in a critical condition and was placed in an induced coma after the incident.

The case was adjourned until July 27 for mention.