Amerika Uili, 19, has pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm.
Crime

Coward punch victim still in coma months after attack

Annie Perets
by and Annie Perets
3rd Oct 2019 7:35 AM
A TOURIST has pleaded guilty to an attack in Surfers Paradise that put a stranger in an induced coma.

Amerika Robert Uili will remain in custody until he is sentenced.

A woman and a man who were in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday supporting Uili cried as the 19-year-old told Magistrate Kerry Magee he was guilty of grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged Uili punched Liam McNeilly in the early hours of June 27 at Orchid Avenue, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the concrete.

Liam McNeilly remains in a coma months after he was struck on the Gold Coast.
The fall rendered the Narooma man unconscious and he was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in an induced coma.

A source told the Bulletin that McNeilly remained in an induced coma.

Court documents containing the alleged facts state: " … the defendant lunges at the victim McNeilly and strikes him with great force in a 'coathanger' fashion with his right arm".

A court was told in June that Uili was on a family holiday from Victoria at the time of the alleged offence.

The attack occurred near the Hilton Hotel.

Uili, a warehouse worker, was initially also charged with common assault but the charge has been withdrawn.

Police alleged he was involved in a separate altercation before punching McNeilly in which he lifted a man and threw him to the ground like a "rag doll".

Uili is in custody awaiting to be sentenced in the Southport District Court.

