McLean adds to Cowboys’ injury worries

It is an unwanted strain on McLean and the Cowboys. Image: Zak Simmonds

NORTH Queensland vice-captain Jordan McLean has revealed he is still battling a niggling foot injury which sidelined him for four months last season.

The Test prop went down with a serious Lisfranc injury in round four last year and only returned to play the final six NRL matches of the season.

Club physiotherapists have told McLean it could take up to 12 months for the injury to completely heal, leaving the hulking forward to deal with niggling pain in the opening rounds of 2019.

The injury news comes after Cowboys wrecking ball Jason Taumalolo was ruled out for up to ten weeks with a knee injury and winger Kyle Feldt remains on the sideline as he battles a groin injury.

McLean said despite the soreness, he was still happy with how well his foot was feeling.

"Last year, having played just six games, the foot definitely wasn't at 100 per cent there," he said.

"After every game, it was very tender to walk on and I had it on a fair bit of ice and that through the week. I was monitored by the physios through the week a fair bit and probably did a little bit less training.

"Now, it feels a lot better but it's still not 100 per cent. The physios said it might take up to 12 months after the injury before it's at 100 per cent.

Clearly, it isn’t stopping McLean that much, however. Image: Cowboys Media

"But I'm getting out there each weekend to play football so I'm happy (with it). Obviously I got through preseason and played the last two games. It just pulls up a bit ginger after games and a bit sore. I think everyone just pulls up sore after every game these days though."

The Cowboys come up against a monster Cronulla pack at 1300Smiles Stadium on Saturday which prompted McLean to call on his forward pack to "lift the workload" in the absence of Taumalolo.

Despite the injury concerns, McLean has been one of the Cowboys' best from both rounds of the competition so far.

The 196cm, 118kg prop has run for 254m, made 51 tackles and three tackle breaks.

"I've been pretty happy with my games so far," he said.

"I think there's obviously always things to work on."