Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taumalolo is determined to lead North Queensland back to the top. Picture by Zak Simmonds.
Taumalolo is determined to lead North Queensland back to the top. Picture by Zak Simmonds.
Rugby League

Cowboys name star-studded line-up for trial game

by CHRIS HONNERY
21st Feb 2019 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Cowboys big guns Matt Scott, Jason Taumalolo and Jordan McLean will lead a star-studded North Queensland squad for their first trial match against the Gold Coast Titans this weekend.

Coach Paul Green has named a host of stars to feature in the Sunshine Coast trial game, which will also include premiership winners Jake Granville and Ethan Lowe.

Young gun Jake Clifford has been named in the halves alongside Te Maire Martin while Cowboys flyer Gideon Gela-Mosby has been named on the wing.

Junior Kangaroos representative Murray Taulagi will get his first hit out in Cowboys colours having been named on the wing.

Green said last week he would consider playing a more experienced side after flooding interrupted their preseason training.

"Had we not had the disruption or two weeks affected by rain, I'd probably would've played a a lot rookies but I'll get a gauge as to where we were at before the rain and then hopefully by the end of the week I'll have a clearer picture of where we're at as a team and a club," he said at the time.

"Potentially there might be some guys with a bit more experience that will probably play that wouldn't have got a game."

Cowboys team to play Titans: 1. Carlin Anderson, 2. Gideon Gela-Mosby, 3. Enari Tuala, 4. Javid Bowen, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Te Maire Martin, 7. Jake Clifford, 8. Matt Scott, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Ethan Lowe, 12. Mitch Dunn, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange 14. Kurt Wiltshire, 15. Corey Jensen, 16. Shane Wright, 17. Scott Bolton, 18. Francis Molo, 19. Tom Gilbert, 20. Reuben Cotter, 21. Tom Opacic, 22. Peter Hola, 23. Dan Russell

More Stories

cowboys nrl titans
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    CYCLONE: 'It will hit hard...we just don't know where'

    premium_icon CYCLONE: 'It will hit hard...we just don't know where'

    News Forecasters say it's too hard to predict where Cyclone Oma will hit

    MONSTER TIDES: Flash flooding as full moon beats Oma to it

    premium_icon MONSTER TIDES: Flash flooding as full moon beats Oma to it

    News King tides have hit the Fraser Coast ahead of Cyclone Oma

    Local SES on standby with 'sandbags ready' for Oma

    premium_icon Local SES on standby with 'sandbags ready' for Oma

    News Local SES have 'Sandbags are ready to go.'

    Herdle shocked by decision to pull out

    premium_icon Herdle shocked by decision to pull out

    News Coach hopes the club can turn it around