Cows buzz at Val’s possible return as stars collide

NORTH Queensland's young recruits admit Valentine Holmes would be a great boost for the club as they look to make amends for their poor 2019 season result.

Speculation of Holmes' return to the NRL gained momentum last month following reports Cowboys coach Paul Green was planning to meet the 24-year-old in New York to lure him back to Australia.

Holmes remains in the US on an NFL contract with the NY Jets, but North Queensland hierarchy continue to keep a close eye on his future movements.

Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel last week said "it would be negligent of us not to inquire as to where (Holmes) is moving forward".

It comes as the club began pre-season training this week, with a 1.2km run and skill work session at the Townsville Sport Reserve, as they look to improve on their 14th place finish in 2019.

A pair of Cowboys young guns collided at training. Picture: Matt Taylor

Young guns Garrett Smith and Wiremu Greig were also involved in a nasty head clash during training on Tuesday but club doctors are confident both players avoided any significant injuries.

Holmes' junior footy teammate and now Cowboys prop Corey Jensen said it would be a huge boost for the club if he were to play for North Queensland next year.

"(Holmes) is a wonderful player and he'd be a great acquisition to any club," Jensen said.

"If we can get him to come here, he's a quality player and I'd love to see him here.

"He can turn anything into something. If he comes here it will be great for the club.

"I played a bit of junior football with him. I know what he's capable of and how good of a player he is."

Cowboys players are hopeful Valentine Holmes will join the club. Picture: Mark Kolbe

The Cowboys have bolstered their backline stocks with the signing of Kiwi international Esan Marsters and Keebra Park product Connelly Lemuelu over the off-season but remain hopeful of also securing Holmes' signature for next year.

Jensen admitted there was healthy competition at the club to secure a top 17 spot for the 2020 season, following the departure of several players such as Matt Scott (retirement), Scott Bolton (retirement) and Jordan Kahu (Broncos).

"I tried to get a little bit heavier again this year," the 108kg, 25-year-old said.

"In a position like mine, it would be handy to have a few extra kilos.

"I've done that again in the off-season so hopefully that's going to put me in good stead and hopefully I can hold it for the pre-season.

"We've got a lot of good, young forwards here so the competition is going to be high.

"It just makes me want to work hard and cement that spot in the 17."