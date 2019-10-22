Cox Plate: Winx's great rival misses start

Humidor has sensationally missed out on spot in the $5m Cox Plate.

The "weight for age warrior" is one of three emergencies for the 2040m Classic, along with Mr Quickie and Gailo Chop.

Humidor has placed in the past two Cox Plates., including pushing legend Winx all the way in the 2017 event.

Cox Plate favourite Lys Graciuex (below) has drawn out in barrier 15 for Saturday's $5m major.

If successful, the Japanese raider will pocket a $2m bonus after winning the Group 1 Kinen back home.

One-time Cox Plate favourite Mystic Journey will jump from barrier six, the 2040m race's most successful alley with 11 past winners.

Godolphin star Avilius, past fit to run after trialling before stewards at Flemington this morning, has the second most successful barrier seven.

But third-emergency Gailo Chop's connections tossed a spanner in the works, choosing barrier 1 for the bold front-running chestnut, which will almost certainly result in all horses coming in one spot should the veteran and third emergency not make the field as expected.

Verry Elleegant, one of two for Chris Waller, will bounce from barrier five.

Here's where they'll start from in the 2040m Group 1…

1. BLACK HEART BART (Barrier 11)

2. AVILIUS (Barrier 7)

3. KLUGER (Barrier 9)

4. HARLEM (Barrier 2)

5. HOMESMAN (Barrier 16)

6. KINGS WILL DREAM (Barrier 17)

7. TE AKAU SHARK (Barrier 18)

8. DANCETERIA (Barrier 10)

9. LYS GRACIEUX (Barrier 15)

10. MAGIC WAND (Barrier 3)

11. CAPE OF GOOD HOPE (Barrier 8)

12. MYSTIC JOURNEY (Barrier 6)

13. VERRY ELLEEGANT (Barrier 5)

14. CASTELVECCHIO (Barrier 4)

------

EMERGENCIES

15. HUMIDOR (Barrier 14)

16. MR QUICKIE (Barrier 12)

17. GAILO CHOP (Barrier 1)

18. DREAM CASTLE (Barrier 13)