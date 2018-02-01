Coyne resets focus to the U21 Queensland title

READY TO GO: Maryborough's Joel Coyne will refocus his attention to the Queensland Under-21 Solo Championships.

READY TO GO: Maryborough's Joel Coyne will refocus his attention to the Queensland Under-21 Solo Championships. Alistair Brightman

A WEEK spent racing against Australia's best riders has Joel Coyne primed ahead of another state title tilt.

The Maryborough rider competed against the best at the week-long Australian Speedway Solo Championships. Bike trouble curtailed his overall hopes for a national title, but Coyne said the experience will fuel future ambitions.

The Australian Championship started at Kurri Kurri, New South Wales on January 6. The second stage was held at Undera, Victoria, on January 10, before races at Mildura on January 12 and Gillman on January 14.

Rohan Tungate won the Australian title.

"The last few rounds, we just had a bit of trouble setting up the bike,” he said.

"We couldn't get it going.

"You take heaps from it though. The experience of it was crazy.

"You bond with the other boys and we got a lot of help from some of them. You definitely take that in moving forward.”

Coyne will compete in the support solos when Maryborough Speedway hosts the Queensland Sidecars Title.

The 18-year-old will use the home track experience to refocus for the Queensland Under-21 Solo Championships, which will be held at North Brisbane on February 10.

"Riders will come from everywhere to compete,” Coyne said.

"There's always a few new faces but I'd say I've ridden against most of the guys who will be there.”

Riders like Jesse Thompson and Zaine Kennedy will be tough to beat, but Coyne is happy to concentrate on his own form.