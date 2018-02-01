Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Coyne resets focus to the U21 Queensland title

READY TO GO: Maryborough's Joel Coyne will refocus his attention to the Queensland Under-21 Solo Championships.
READY TO GO: Maryborough's Joel Coyne will refocus his attention to the Queensland Under-21 Solo Championships. Alistair Brightman
Matthew McInerney
by

A WEEK spent racing against Australia's best riders has Joel Coyne primed ahead of another state title tilt.

The Maryborough rider competed against the best at the week-long Australian Speedway Solo Championships. Bike trouble curtailed his overall hopes for a national title, but Coyne said the experience will fuel future ambitions.

The Australian Championship started at Kurri Kurri, New South Wales on January 6. The second stage was held at Undera, Victoria, on January 10, before races at Mildura on January 12 and Gillman on January 14.

Rohan Tungate won the Australian title.

"The last few rounds, we just had a bit of trouble setting up the bike,” he said.

"We couldn't get it going.

"You take heaps from it though. The experience of it was crazy.

"You bond with the other boys and we got a lot of help from some of them. You definitely take that in moving forward.”

Coyne will compete in the support solos when Maryborough Speedway hosts the Queensland Sidecars Title.

The 18-year-old will use the home track experience to refocus for the Queensland Under-21 Solo Championships, which will be held at North Brisbane on February 10.

"Riders will come from everywhere to compete,” Coyne said.

"There's always a few new faces but I'd say I've ridden against most of the guys who will be there.”

Riders like Jesse Thompson and Zaine Kennedy will be tough to beat, but Coyne is happy to concentrate on his own form.

Topics:  fcsport maryborough speedway

Fraser Coast Chronicle
How Natalie lost 60kg in 18 months

How Natalie lost 60kg in 18 months

A Hervey Bay woman who lost half her body weight has a new goal to inspire overweight teenagers.

Which Hervey Bay and M'boro suburbs are best for families?

Suburbs in Hervey Bay and Maryborough have been named as some of the most family-friendly suburbs in Wide Bay.

New real estate figures are good news for the Wide Bay.

Where Wide Bay ranks in Queensland's fattest regions

The link between obesity and cancer tends to convince people to take a harder line on healthy eating.

We're up with the fattest regions across the state.

OPINION: Perfection is impossible to achieve

Natalie Hicks dropped half her body weight in 18 months.

"Don't strive for perfection, strive for progress”.

Local Partners

Father not guilty after footy fight claims

A FATHER accused of assaulting a football coach has been found not guilty by a Brisbane jury.

Six teams confirmed for women's AFL carnival

WOMEN'S FOOTBALL: The Hinterland Blues AFC is preparing for its second season of open Women's Football.

Most teams will play three games between 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

premium_icon Doust steps down as Dragons boss

Peter Doust will quit the Dragons.

Dragons chief executive to quit post.