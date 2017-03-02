33°
BIG CHANGE: Council report outlines 49 recommendations

Blake Antrobus
| 2nd Mar 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:32 AM
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Valerie Horton

IT'S a controversial operational review of the Fraser Coast Regional Council that was meant to be under lock and key with staff.

But it's been leaked to local media - catching the mayor and councillors by surprise.

CPEM report leak takes council by surprise

And yesterday it was anyone's guess who leaked it.

A copy of the Organisational Review and Development Plan obtained by ABC Wide Bay lists the explosive details of the review, including claims of "disrespect and harassment, lack of appreciation, and a general lack of ability of (council) management".

"There were examples provided of staff ending up in hospital with heatstroke and on stress leave because of being over-worked," the ABC reported.

"The report quotes some staff as stating 'We all walk on eggshells around here. The manner in which some co-ordinators and management speak to ground level staff is inappropriate, degrading and unacceptable.'

"(The findings) go further to attribute a 'significant risk around psychological safety across the organisation' ... 'councillor behaviour of in-fighting, political game playing' and 'unsustainable resourcing pressures.'"

The ABC states the report claims Ms Desmond's leadership style was outlined as "(one) who excessively micromanages and has the tendency to be highly autocratic."

"But the report also states that staff within Ms Desmond's office rated her very highly as a leader, and quotes some staff as stating 'the CEO is willing to listen and will support you'.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said 49 recommendations "to move forward and maximise the organisation's culture and workforce" had emerged from the review.

"I believe staff has been encouraged by the review and delivery of the recommendations to move forward," he said.

"A project team comprising of staff from all levels and an independent facilitator will drive implementation of the recommendations.

"Council will determine what will be released, taking into account the information ... relates to staffing issues."

But it wasn't as encouraging at yesterday's council meeting, where Cr Stuart Taylor moved a motion that "any external engagement in progressing the recommendations be determined by council resolution".

It was carried 6-5, with Crs Loft, Hansen, Maddern, Light and Chapman voting against.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  councillors cpem report fccouncil

