Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Surf Life Savers rescued an elderly man from Kings Beach.
Surf Life Savers rescued an elderly man from Kings Beach. Jason Dougherty
Breaking

Man in critical condition after near drowning

Chloe Lyons
by
10th Feb 2019 8:28 AM | Updated: 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man was brought back to life with CPR after he nearly drowned while swimming between the flags.

The man was spotted by lifesavers at Kings Beach just before 4pm yesterday who became aware he was struggling in the water.

He was pulled from the surf and lifesavers started CPR before the Queensland Ambulance Service arrived.

Lifesaving Services Coordinator, Jacob Thomson said the man regained consciousness during CPR and was transported to hospital in a stable, yet critical condition.

"I think being in between those red and yellow flags allowed us to respond quickly," he said.

"He did have an injury to his head so that may lead us to believe he's hit the sandbank at some point in time."

beach kings beach near drowning surf lifesaving queensland swimming
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Cinema Club invitation to arthouse movie

    premium_icon Cinema Club invitation to arthouse movie

    Whats On THE MRAC Cinema Club will hold its first screening of the year.

    SQUASHED IT: M'boro mum's amazing 60kg loss

    premium_icon SQUASHED IT: M'boro mum's amazing 60kg loss

    News "I would never have seen myself where I am today,” she said

    Tough racing: Competitors flock to Dundowran Park for R1

    premium_icon Tough racing: Competitors flock to Dundowran Park for R1

    Sport Jaxson Mullins took out the 50cc Auto class and ranked third in 65cc

    Notorious Hervey Bay caravan park sold at auction

    premium_icon Notorious Hervey Bay caravan park sold at auction

    News "There was a total of five bids during the auction.”