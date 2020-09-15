Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Mackay police officer is facing allegations of computer hacking and misuse.
A Mackay police officer is facing allegations of computer hacking and misuse.
Crime

CQ cop stood down over alleged computer hacking

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
15th Sep 2020 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MACKAY region police officer will front court this month following allegations of computer hacking.

The senior constable has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The officer is being investigated over allegations of unprofessional conduct and unauthorised access of confidential information and has been issued a notice to appear for computer hacking and misuse.

The case will come before Mackay Magistrates Court on September 28.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police statement read.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

mackay courts mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Dangerous driver swap in moving car

        Premium Content IN COURT: Dangerous driver swap in moving car

        News A woman has faced the consequences of trying to save someone else from strife

        BREAKING: Teen charged after Coast stabbing

        Premium Content BREAKING: Teen charged after Coast stabbing

        Breaking The injured man was taken to hospital

        Next generation of iconic family making mark on Coast

        Premium Content Next generation of iconic family making mark on Coast

        News How young Souvlis is transforming prized piece of Bay land