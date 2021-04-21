CQ trainer banned after racehorse death

Trainer Denis Schultz in the winner’s stall at Ferguson Park, Gladstone, in 2019. FILE PHOTO.

Gladstone trainer Denis Schultz has had his licence to train suspended for 12 months following an inquiry into the death of a racehorse in his care.

Schultz has appealed the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission's ruling and continues to train on a stay of proceedings, pending the outcome of a QRIC internal review.

This month QRIC stewards concluded an inquiry into the events and circumstances surrounding the treatment and care of a registered three-year-old (Citiwyse - Lady Long Legs) filly, who was in the care of Schultz prior to being euthanised on veterinary advice on September 3 last year.

After considering the evidence, stewards charged Schultz under the Australian Rules of Racing with failing to take reasonable steps necessary to alleviate any pain inflicted upon or being suffered by the horse; and failing to provide veterinary treatment to the horse where such treatment is necessary.

Schultz pleaded not guilty to the charge and made further submissions.

After considering the submissions, stewards were comfortably satisfied sufficient evidence existed to substantiate the charge and Schultz was formally found guilty of the charge.

"When considering an appropriate penalty, stewards view breaches of this kind very seriously, as it can have a detrimental effect on the image of racing, and penalties must serve as a general deterrent to illustrate to the entire racing industry that these activities cannot be condoned," the stewards' report said.

"Stewards also took into account previous penalties for breaches of this rule, penalty submissions and Mr Schutz's record."

Schultz had his licence to train suspended for a period of 12 months, commencing midnight on April 13, 2021.

Schultz was made aware of his rights to an internal review regarding this decision.

